‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ receives next-gen enhancements

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has received a new patch which increases its performance and resolution on next-gen systems, EA has announced.

In a new post from the company regarding next-gen optimisation updates, it was revealed the patch is available to download for free from today (January 12) for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. All versions will be updated to have increased optimisation for both performance and non-performance mode, as well as some console specific additions.

Across all systems, the update will allow for improved framerate, dynamic resolutions and higher resolutions. Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 will also include post-processing resolution, emitting it from the Xbox Series S console.

See the full announcement below:

You may have noticed an update for #StarWars #JediFallenOrder today, which will improve optimization on the latest generation of consoles (Xbox Series S|X & PlayStation 5). Read on for the full technical details of this update: https://t.co/VRU2NPnzip pic.twitter.com/C09CFhvDBZ — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 12, 2021

The only console specific upgrade the Xbox Series S will receive is a boost in framerate to 60 frames per second in performance mode, marking an increase from 45. The Xbox Series X will also receive the same for performance mode, as well as dynamic resolution being bumped up from 1080p to 1440p.

Non-performance mode on the Xbox Series X sees postprocessing being enhanced to 4K, with a dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p.

As for the PS5, the framerate jumps up from 45fps to 60fps, and postprocessing increased to 1440p. Finally, dynamic resolution has been fully disabled, with the game now rendering at 1200p, a shift from its original range of 810-1080p.

The news of the update comes after it was revealed all Star Wars games will now fall under the Lucasfilm Games banner. The branding is said to be “an exciting new era of storytelling in Star Wars and beyond”.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is also available in both EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the latter seeing its inclusion via the service’s partnership with EA Play.