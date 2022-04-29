‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ sequel will reportedly release in 2023

The previously announced sequel to 2019’s hit action-adventure title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will reportedly be launching in 2023.

This news comes from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb, who made the claim during his April 28 episode of the Giant Bomb show ‘Grubsnaxx’ (transcribed by VGC).

Grubb stated that the title will only be released on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, unlike its predecessor which saw a release on last-generation hardware. “One of the reasons that they’re going to be able to do that is because it’s not coming out until 2023. This game is for sure now not coming out until 2023”, Grubb revealed. By that point, the newer systems will have been on the market for well over two years.

Grubb also notes that this could be beneficial to Respawn, as the team won’t have to straddle the line between old and new hardware, and instead will be able to “take advantage of it and do something that feels new.”

There are a couple of other notable insights, with claims of the game originally targeting a 2022 release window, and the Fallen Order subtitle being replaced. The latter isn’t too surprising, as EA referred to the series simply as the Star Wars Jedi franchise when discussing Respawn’s in-development Star Wars projects.

Respawn is also working on a Star Wars first-person shooter helmed by Medal of Honor producer Peter Hirschmann, which is a natural fit given the studio’s experience with Titanfall and Apex Legends. As well as this, Respawn is partnering with Bit Reactor, an independent team founded by former XCOM and Civilization developers, to work on a Star Wars strategy game.

