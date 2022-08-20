‘Star Wars Jedi’ novel will bridge gap to ‘Survivor’

Lucasfilm has announced a novel bridging the gap between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that will be released on March 7, 2023.

The new novel is entitled Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars and is being written by Sam Maggs, best known for books like Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy. Maggs has also worked extensively in writing for video games, working on triple-A titles like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Anthem.

Maggs was also previously employed as a writer on the troubled Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake being developed by Aspyr but left the project after nine months. This project has reportedly been delayed indefinitely following the firing of two senior developers from the team. While Aspyr is currently seeking a creative director for the project, there are reports that fellow Embracer Group property Saber Interactive could be taking over the project.

All that is currently known regarding Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars is that it’s being written by Maggs, published by Del Rey and it involves Cal Kestis and the crew of the Mantis going on an adventure that will fill in the narrative between the two games.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced by EA at the Star Wars Celebration 2022. The sequel continues the story of Cal Kestis as he rebuilds the Jedi order following Order 66. In terms of the Star Wars timeline, Survivor will take place ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the events of A New Hope.

The game has no official release date as of yet but Respawn has stated that the plan is to release the game in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

