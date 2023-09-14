‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ director Stig Asmussen has left Respawn

Stig Asmussen, director of the two Star Wars Jedi titles, has left Respawn Entertainment in order to “pursue other adventures”.

READ MORE: Why BAFTA and Safe In Our World are fighting for better mental health in gaming

Bloomberg was the first to learn of the announcement which was then corroborated in a statement provided to the publication. “After careful thought and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck,” said a spokesperson for Electronic Arts, the developer’s parent publisher.

“Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” concluded the company.

Advertisement

Currently, the team is working on continued support for the sequel as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports. Though there is no concrete date for this release at the moment, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson shared that there is still a lot to look forward to for Star Wars fans.

“Over the coming year, we will harness the community’s passion and capitalise on key Star Wars franchise moments to drive continued engagement for this incredible game,” he said.

Asmussen was hired by Respawn Entertainment in 2014, following over a decade working for Sony on the God Of War series. He was the lead environment artist on the original God Of War, then became the art director on God of War: Chains of Olympus and God Of War 3.

“There’s just this canvas that Star Wars brings; the palette and the tools that you have to create these worlds is something that’s been ingrained in me since I was a little kid. And it’s defined a lot of the work that I’ve done – most of the work that I’ve done – not even related to Star Wars,” said Asmussen in an interview with The Guardian earlier this year.

In other gaming news, Valve has shared that Counter-Strike 2 will be releasing “soon”, although it slid out of its expected launch in the summer of this year.