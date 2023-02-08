‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ spotlights lightsaber combat in new gameplay video

Respawn Entertainment has shared a new, nine-minute video of gameplay footage from upcoming action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – check it out below.

The follow-up to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order builds on the original with five distinct combat stances, new traversal techniques and new planets to explore.

All of that is shown off in a new gameplay trailer that sees main protagonist Cal Kestis and companion droid BD-1 explore the new planet Koboh after crash landing.

The trailer also sees Cal Kestis able to force-throw environmental objects like rocks and shows off plenty of double-ended lightsaber action, after the weapon was unlocked at the end of Fallen Order. Check out the video below.

Earlier this week, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was delayed by six weeks. The game was meant to be released March 17 but will now arrive on April 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

“In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule,” said Respawn, revealing the game was finished. “We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience,” the studio added.

Cameron Monaghan, the actor behind Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, has previously teased that the upcoming sequel will have a “deeper and darker story” that will be accessible to non-Star Wars fans.

“We have a really interesting story with Cal where he’s faced with challenges that are difficult and [there’s] not necessarily any right answers. It’s something that I always really wanted to explore with the character,” he explained.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events of the original as a more experienced Kestis maintains his fight against the tyranny of the Empire.

