‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ is “still on track” for March 2023 release

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will reportedly still be launching in March 2023 despite there being no new development updates from EA.

According to journalist Jeff Grubb during a recent episode of Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings podcast, EA’s previously announced target of a March 2023 release for the upcoming Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is still the same (via GamesRadar).

Grubb, who has a history of sharing reliable insider information on the industry, also added that fans can expect the publisher to share brand new information on the game this December.

Advertisement

“At a certain point, these companies have discovered – and we’ve gone over this a couple of times before – that shorter campaigns are beneficial,” Grubb said during a particular segment.

“I was looking into ‘hey, why haven’t we heard about Star Wars Jedi Survivor anytime recently?’ Well, it’s still on track for that March release date as we’ve been saying this whole time. As EA has been saying in its earnings reports to investors this entire time, the big ‘partner game’ is coming – that’s always been Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.”

Grubb explained that many publishers also gain from running short marketing campaigns, as Jedi: Survivor was announced back in May.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will follow directly from the previous game and will once again feature Cal Kestis as the main, playable protagonist. The cinematic trailer that debuted at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim showcased a few mysterious new characters, as well as the return of Cal’s droid pal BD-1.

It’s unclear at this time where the story for Cal will go, but it looks like he will be facing off against a hooded Sith. Here’s everything we know so far about Jedi: Survivor.

Advertisement

In other news, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 Remake will be around the same length as the original game.