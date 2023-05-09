‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ patch fixes gameplay progression bugs

Respawn has announced that a brand new patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release today on console, with PC coming soon.

Sharing the details in a recent tweet, the developer confirmed that patch four will be available today (May 9) for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players, adding that “Patch 4 on PC will deploy as soon as possible this week…”

Patch 4 for #StarWarsJediSurvivor arrives on consoles on Tuesday, May 9. Patch 4 on PC will deploy as soon as possible this week… stay tuned for updates. Get details on what to expect in these patches: https://t.co/LdyqGh0Azr pic.twitter.com/z5BQxNwboX — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) May 9, 2023

The patch notes confirmed that the patch will address a series of bugs that have been affecting gameplay, with many fixes particularly focused on environment and combat glitches that would cause players to be unable to progress.

Respawn, for example, has fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression-blocked state in the Lucrehulk, as well as an elevator that would cause the player to fall through the floor.

These fixes are being rolled out for both console and PC, but there is a collection dedicated to PC only. These fixes primarily focus on performance, which has been widely criticised, and will address issues that impacted ray tracing, HDR, while also providing improvements for some VFX.

The developer added that it’s also working on several known issues, like general performance improvement to help both CPU and GPU utilisation, various other bug fixes, and more.

It was announced following its launch that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will receive “weeks” of patches, after the initial PC impressions reported that the game is suffering from performance issues, despite there being praise for the game itself. EA responded soon after saying, “In the weeks ahead, we’ll deploy patches that will: fix bugs, improve performance, [and] add more accessibility features.”

