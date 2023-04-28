Hundreds of ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ players criticise poorly-optimised PC release

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched today (April 28), but the sci-fi action game has received a poor reception on PC due to reported issues with framerate lag and crashing.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2023

Earlier in the week, publisher Electronic Arts (EA) announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would have “weeks” of patches fixing bugs and improving performance after launch.

The announcement sparked concern from fans on Twitter, with users suggesting EA was aware Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would launch with performance problems.

Advertisement

The game has since launched, but within a day it has already been met with over 800 negative player-submitted reviews on Steam — leading to the storefront marking its reception as ‘Mostly Negative’.

For the majority of these negative reviews, performance issues are to blame. Players have reported experiencing poor frames per second (FPS) and crashes despite having high-end graphics cards and PCs that meet the game’s system requirements.

“Game is extremely fun but performs terribly,” wrote one user, who suggested Star Wars fans “definitely wait” for fixes before buying the game.

“I’d wait for a couple [of] patches,” agreed another player, who said Survivor had crashed twice within 20 minutes of starting the game.

“If it stayed at around 45ish [FPS] I could see myself enjoying it whilst I (begrudgingly) waited for patches to smooth it out,” reads this review. “But the frame rate fluctuates HEAVILY to the point of giving me motion sickness – something which I rarely get from games.”

Advertisement

“Paid a lot of money for a game that barely works,” said one Steam user.

A number of players who have submitted the review claimed that turning down graphics settings had no effect on their lag.

“Garbage optimization. Stop releasing games like this,” added another, with another adding: “Another AAA game marred by a horribly optimised release.”

Survivor‘s issues on PC follow a string of games that have launched to poor receptions on the platform this year. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and The Last Of Us Part 1 were both released last month, and were criticised by players who found they could not run the game.