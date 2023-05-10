‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ played by “millions” in first two weeks says EA

EA is reportedly “overjoyed” with the performance of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in its first two weeks of release, and says the game has been played by “millions” already.

As reported by VGC during EA’s fourth quarter earnings call yesterday (May 9), the company claims that since Jedi: Survivor launched on April 28, the game has already been played by “millions” of players and believes “it’s certainly been a very strong launch for us.”

“Within the first few weeks, millions of players have joined Cal Kestis and BD-1 in their rebellion against the Empire,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

“On Jedi, we’re overjoyed,” he added later, speaking on the game’s delay. “We made the bold decision to move the title six weeks to give the team the opportunity to really get to the quality of the game that they wanted.

“It’s very early, I think we’re 11 days in at this point, we’re in a different kind of market dynamic, but I would tell you it’s pacing very strongly against our expectations and against Jedi: Fallen Order.”

It was announced following its launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S that the game will receive “weeks” of patches, after the initial PC impressions reported that the game is suffering from performance issues, despite there being praise for the game itself.

In a five-star review, NME said: “Combined with some cracking music that feels like Star Wars and framing that will feel instantly familiar – including those Star Wars wipe transitions that will feel so familiar to anyone fond of the game — it’s hard not to feel like Survivor is the best video game representation of Star Wars we’ve seen to date.”

In other gaming news, a Respawn developer has confirmed that a supposed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor glitch is actually a rare enemy encounter.