‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ protagonist will reportedly be Cal Kestis

Cal Kestis will reportedly return as the playable protagonist in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel.

Last week, it was reported that the Jedi: Fallen Order sequel – which is currently being developed by Respawn Entertainment – will be named Jedi: Survivor. This led to speculation about whether or not the Order 66 survivor, Cal Kestis, will return once again or if a new character will be introduced.

However, journalist Jeff Grubb, who also leaked the name of the sequel, said on his latest episode of GamesBeat that Cal will be the playable character again.

“He is, Cal Kestis is still the star of that game [Jedi: Survivor]. He is the main character, but I suppose that doesn’t mean there aren’t other playable characters…I’m not saying there are either, I don’t know, but what I was told is Cal Kestis is the main protagonist still.”

As of right now, we don’t know anything about Jedi: Survivor, including plot details, gameplay, and other returning characters. The report of Cal being the main protagonist is the first piece of information we have, excluding the title reveal.

Grubb mentions that he doesn’t know if there are other playable characters, so it’s entirely possible that Cal could just be on among a cast of returning characters. Given the way Jedi: Fallen Order ends, many fans have theorised that the Nightsister Merrin will make an appearance and could be playable, alongside former Jedi Master Cere.

Respawn has yet to confirm the reports, but fans can likely expect news during Star Wars Celebration on May 27.

In other news, a lighting artist who worked on Jedi: Fallen Order has claimed that racism and misogyny stopped the game from having a black or female main character.