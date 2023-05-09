‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ warns players if they accidentally break the game

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor includes a helpful message that will appear if players manage to break the game.

A gameplay clip from Twitch streamer andersonjph, via PCGamer, was recently shared on Twitter showing them playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and accidentally entering an area of the game that shouldn’t have been available to them at that point.

The clip, which you can see below, shows andersonjph using a lightsaber attack to propel themselves over a wide area, allowing them to take down a sentry Stormtrooper. Seconds later, the player received a warning message from the game, indicating that they have bypassed certain story elements.

The error reads, “Unexpected Error: You seem to have bypassed certain story elements. Continuing to play from this point may encounter issues. If you choose to proceed anyway, loading any future saves from the Title Screen will give you the option to reload prior to this point.”

The hidden message gives the player the option to load from a recent save in order to avoid “game breaking issues,” or “proceed anyway” in the current state but warns that “This is not recommended. Things will likely be broken.”

Respawn including this hidden error message is useful for players who accidentally bypass areas unknowingly, causing them to run into gameplay issues. It’s also likely that it was added to the game for speedrunners, who are known for using environment hacks to progress through the game faster.

The developer has released another brand new patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release today for console, with a PC release coming later this week. Patch four mainly addresses a series of bugs, with many fixes focused on environment and combat glitches that would cause players to be unable to progress.

