‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ will be “deeper and darker” than ‘Fallen Order’

Cameron Monaghan, the actor behind Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, has shared that the upcoming sequel will have a “deeper and darker story” that will be accessible to non-Star Wars fans.

Speaking to Game Informer in the below video, Monaghan revealed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s story will examine “what happens when you put strain on a family and your relationships,” and will introduce “a bunch of new characters” to the series.

“We have a really interesting story with Cal where he’s faced with challenges that are difficult and [there’s] not necessarily any right answers,” shared Monaghan. “It’s something that I always really wanted to explore with the character. What are the [challenges] that are really going to push him to the point where he might break? How do we get him to that point, and what do we do from there? What is the story that will be most exciting?”

Monaghan also said that Survivor‘s story will be “deeper and darker” than Fallen Order‘s plot, and shared that it will also be “more intricate and complex” than the original game. The actor also said that hopes anyone without any prior experience with the Star Wars franchise will be able to enjoy Survivor as a standalone tale.

“I want anyone who’s never watched a Star Wars movie, read a Star Wars story, anything like that, to jump into this and play it, and still be able to understand it,” said the actor, who added that fans of Stars Wars will still enjoy a “deeper appreciation [for] what’s going on.”

Last month, a March release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was confirmed along with a dramatic reveal trailer for the game.

