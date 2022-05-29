‘Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2’ coming to Nintendo Switch next month

RPG classic Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords is set to come to Nintendo Switch next month.

According to an announcement trailer from this week (May 27), Knights Of The Old Republic 2 will come to the Nintendo console on June 8.

The game is a standalone sequel to Knights Of The Old Republic from 2003, which sees the Sith on the verge of destroying the Jedi around 4,000 years before the events of The Phantom Menace.

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch reveal trailer can be seen below:

This means that the sequel will be joining the first Knights Of The Old Republic game on the Nintendo Switch, which came to the console last November. The second game sees the player control a lone Jedi who puts together a crew in an effort to save the galaxy, with in-game choices that are less clear-cut than “good or evil.”

There’s also three different classes of Jedi to choose from, each of which has very different force powers that can be unlocked.

The port is being developed by Aspyr, which is the studio also in charge of developing the Knights Of The Old Republic Remake. Currently a timed PS5 exclusive, the remake is being rebuilt “from the ground up with the latest tech to match the groundbreaking standard of innovation established by the original, all while staying true to its revered story.”

Little is currently known about the remake as no footage has been shown, but back in May it was announced that Saber Interactive would be joining Aspyr on the game’s development, which has essentially had to be remade from “scratch.”

Advertisement

In other news, WB Montréal has worked with the AbleGamers charity to make some changes to Batgirl’s backstory, after many criticised how the character overcomes her back injury.





