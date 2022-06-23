‘Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2’ game-breaking bug has temporary solution

Aspyr Media has provided Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2 players with a temporary work-around to the recently reported game-breaking bug.

This follows news that the recent Nintendo Switch port of the game would crash during the Basilisk crash cutscene, with there seemingly being no way around it.

Aspyr updated the issue’s support page yesterday (June 22), telling players a temporary way they can get around the problem.

“For now, our suggested workaround is to warp past the point where the game crashes using the cheats menu,” writes a developer on the support page.

“To do so, triple click the left thumbstick, open the cheats menu, and select warp. We recommend warping to a random location while on the party selection screen before the cutscene, otherwise you’ll be going solo after warping. Afterwards, follow the same steps above to warp to OND504. Make sure not to head to the merchant quarter, as your game will crash.”

Aspyr also told Axios reporter Stephen Totilo that the bug is “only affecting a small number of users” and that it will be properly patched soon. The studio said it was “aware” of the bug earlier this week:

“We are aware and our dev team is working on delivering the patch as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience in the meantime!”

