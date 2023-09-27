‘Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2’ Switch player files lawsuit against developer

A Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2 player has taken legal action against Aspyr and Saber Interactive for the omission of downloadable content on the Nintendo Switch.

Following the decision to cancel the Restored Content downloadable content (or DLC) for that particular platform, Aspyr announced that customers could claim a free key to play any one of seven other Star Wars games as a form of compensation.

However, this wasn’t perceived to be enough of a reimbursement for some fans. “Despite their failure to release KOTOR’s [Knights of the Old Republic] Restored Content DLC, Defendants refused to give refunds to purchasers of KOTOR,” read the lawsuit filed by Malachi Mickelonis and “all others similarly situated” against Aspyr and Saber Interactive in the Central District of California (via The Gamer).

There are also five anonymous defendants who are categorised as “other companies or individuals responsible for the false and deceptive advertising and sale of KOTOR“.

For those playing on PC, the Sith Lords Restored Content Modification is a fan mod that aimed to add in the unused content that was left out of the original release. However, this isn’t an option for those who purchased Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2 on the Nintendo Switch.

“Plaintiff felt completely duped and was upset because he had relied on Defendants’ representations that the Restored Content DLC would be released for KOTOR,” continued the suit. “In fact, Plaintiff did not even play KOTOR after purchasing it, instead choosing to wait until the Restored Content DLC was released. But Defendants never did.”

Aspyr, Saber Interactive and the other five defendants have been given a deadline of October 4 to respond to the claims. On the other hand, the plaintiff is seeking a trial by jury, an order awarding attorneys’ fees and costs, and further relief “including, but not limited to, the remedy of disgorgement”.

