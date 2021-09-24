‘Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic’ coming to Nintendo Switch

The 2003 RPG classic Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year on November 11.

This is not the same game as the recently announced Knights Of The Old Republic – Remake at the PlayStation Showcase, with the original game developed by BioWare. Although according to Nintendo’s website this port of the 2003 original is being developed by Aspyr, the same developer behind the recently announced remake.

“Four thousand years before the Galactic Empire,” reads the Nintendo website, “hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith and you are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force and save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side?”

It’s worth noting that the game clocks in at a file size of 15.6 GB, which isn’t a lot by most standards, but the 32 GB of internal storage on the Nintendo Switch will probably need some help from a microSD card if you’ve already filled it.

Since the Disney acquisition of LucasFilm in 2012 for $4billion (£2.9billion), the Knights of The Old Republic games and other media was officially wiped from Star Wars canon. There had been reports of a film based around the game being in the works, and even quite a few references to the series and its characters across other Star Wars media, but nothing concrete.

Little else is known about the Knights Of The Old Republic remake from Aspyr, but it has been confirmed that both EA and BioWare are not involved with development.

Elsewhere, last night’s Nintendo Direct also revealed that Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games are coming to Nintendo Switch online, and this includes fan-favourite Banjo-Kazooie. Bayonetta 3 has also had some gameplay and a confirmed 2022 release date as well.