‘Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic’ remake absent from publisher’s latest report

The CEO of Embracer Group has refused to discuss the Knights of the Old Republic remake in a recent financial report, throwing the game’s status into question.

Embracer Group recently released its Q2 press release and financial report, neither of which mentioned the Knights of the Old Republic remake in any substantial way (via PC Gamer). Indeed, one analyst decided to ask CEO Lars Wingefors about the game, with this comment being the only reply offered by the CEO:

“I noticed that anything I say to this becomes a headline. So that is my only comment.”

The last news from the title was over a year ago now, and it wasn’t particularly good. A report published by Bloomberg claimed that development on the title had been paused, with the actual game indefinitely delayed. The game hasn’t been seen in any form since it was initially announced in 2021, with PlayStation even pulling the trailer from its channel earlier this year, citing “expiring music licences”.

However, rumours of the game’s rocky development have never been officially confirmed.

Despite net sales increasing, Embracer Group recently laid off 900 people from across various studios, with no real indicator as to who has been laid off from what studio. The only comment that Wingefors had in regards to this was:

“Before we get into the business details of our second quarter, I want to start this conference by saying a personal thank you to the 900 people who left Embracer during the second quarter. As you will hear today, we are determined to transform Embracer into a leaner, stronger group.”

“That said, it’s painful to me that you need to leave the group, and we have been and are doing everything we can to preserve jobs without changing what we need to achieve,” he added.

