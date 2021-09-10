‘Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic – Remake’ is a PS5 timed exclusive

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic is getting a complete remake “from the ground up” and it will be a PS5 console exclusive, while also launching on PC.

Announced at the beginning of the PlayStation Showcase 2021 last night (September 9), the teaser confirmed rumours from earlier this year of a Knights of The Old Republic remake.

The reveal confirmed that the remake is not being handled by original developer BioWare but by Aspyr, who already have a track record of porting classic Star Wars games to modern platforms.

Advertisement

Unlike the developer’s past ports however, Knights Of The Old Republic – Remake is being rebuilt “from the ground up with the latest tech to match the groundbreaking standard of innovation established by the original, all while staying true to its revered story”, according to a PlayStation Blog post.

Aspyr’s lead producer Ryan Treadwell added that the developer has “assembled the very best talent from across the industry to create Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake – industry veterans who have worked on great RPGs, as well as some members of the original Knights of the Old Republic development team. Their knowledge and passion for these characters, this story, and this world is unmatched.”

The teaser itself however didn’t reveal much about the remake, with no gameplay footage or even a release window.

The PlayStation Showcase featured announcements of other games that are similarly a long way from release, with two of them being Marvel licences being developed by Insomniac Games.

Advertisement

The studio revealed that it is developing a stand-alone game of Marvel’s Wolverine in a short teaser as well as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales as playable characters going up against Venom. These titles are unlikely to arrive until 2023 at the earliest.