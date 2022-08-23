‘Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic’ remake reportedly shifts developers

A new report suggests that the highly anticipated Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic remake has shifted development from its primary studio to the former support developer.

An anonymous source has said that the project has been moved away from core developer Aspyr Media in favour of support studio Saber Interactive (via Bloomberg). Embracer Group owns both developers and announced back in May that Saber was going to be supporting Aspyr on the project, adding that “we’ve basically had to remake that game from scratch.”

An interim report from Embracer earlier this month seems to have pointed out the shift in advance of this story, when it said: “One of the Group’s Triple-A projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group. This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title. We are not expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition.”

After further reports suggested the Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic remake had its development put on hold, a job listing for a new creative director for the project went up online.

The project has been looking for a new creative director, which supports the shift in focus and potentially difficult development of the game with internal delays, shifting development and new hires.

The job applicant needs ten plus years of industry experience and five plus years of “defining creative game design direction and leading multi-disciplinary teams.”

