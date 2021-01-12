‘Star Wars’ games will now be branded under the Lucasfilm Games banner

Lucasfilm and Disney have announced that current and future Star Wars games will be branded under the revived Lucasfilm Games name.

Disney shared the news via the official Star Wars website on Monday (January 11), revealing that Lucasfilm Games will be the “official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm”. This includes a selection of already released titles, as well as all future games in the franchise.

Lucasfilm Games will include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Squadrons, Battlefront II, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, The Old Republic and even the franchise’s collaboration with Epic Games’ Fortnite. No new game announcements were made.

Advertisement

Disney also noted that titles from Lucasfilm Games will continue to be “developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry”, implying that it will not be developing its own games.

Lucasfilm Games was the original name of defunct developer LucasArts prior to 1991. The studio, which had been responsible for classics such as the Monkey Island series and a number of early Star Wars games, was shut down by Disney in April 2013. Subsequent Star Wars titles have been developed by EA under a licensing deal.

EA’s deal with Disney is set to run through 2023, during which it will continue to develop games for the franchise. It is currently unclear if the deal will be extended past 2023. EA CEO Andrew Wilson announced in June last year that the studio plans to “double down” on Star Wars content for the foreseeable future.

The latest Star Wars game to be released was October’s Star Wars Squadrons. The flight and battle simulator received a glowing four-star review from NME’s Jordan Oloman, who praised the game for bringing players “as close as you can to the childhood fantasy of Star Wars space combat”.