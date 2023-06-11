‘Star Wars Outlaws’ trailer reveals “first-ever” open world ‘Star Wars’ game

Ubisoft has debuted its first trailer for Star Wars Outlaws, an Xbox Series X|S title that’s been touted as the sci-fi series’ first open-world game.

Revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase today (June 11), the trailer followed Kay Vess — the game’s protagonist — on the run from bounty hunters. After a run-in with a shadowy character, Vess appears to accept a job that will wipe away her debt in exchange for taking part in a heist — although the trailer stopped short of outlining details of the game’s plot.

You can watch the reveal trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below.

“Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi,” reads the description for Star Wars Outlaws‘ trailer.

“Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.”

More details for Star Wars Outlaws will be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward showcase, which will take place tomorrow (June 12) at 5:45PM BST.

The showcase will also include details on Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown, a 2D platformer that was revealed during this week’s Summer Game Fest showcase.

