‘Star Wars Outlaws’ will feature ‘Red Dead Redemption’-style wanted system

New open-world Star Wars game Star Wars Outlaws will include a wanted system similar to the ones we know from Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.

A new video has provided a glimpse of Star Wars Outlaws in action, with the creative team taking a closer look at the systems we’ll see in the game. In it, creative director Julian Gerighty highlights how justice will work in Outlaws‘ universe.

“So, this is the wanted system,” he explained (via PCGamesN). “It’s something that’s going to be ever-present within the game. If you are caught or challenge the Empire you’re going to start to get wanted, and if you continue, you persist and you do even more actions, that wanted level’s just going to go up.”

The system will look familiar to fans of Rockstar‘s open-world games: the higher the level, the more powerful the police, or in this case Empire, presence.

“At the highest levels, the Empire will throw a huge amount of resistance and forces in your way,” he added. “You’re best off trying to avoid it as much as possible.”

How these Wanted levels will impact the game as you’re playing it remains to be seen,but the new video also includes 10 minutes of Star Wars Outlaws in action, giving us our best look at the upcoming open-world adventure yet.

The game’s first trailer was recently revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, showing the game’s main character, Kay Vess, on the run from bounty hunters.

Star Wars Outlaws will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2024.

