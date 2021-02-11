‘Star Wars: Republic Commando’ could be coming to Switch

A datamine leak suggests that tactical first-person shooter game Star Wars: Republic Commando is heading to Nintendo Switch.

Republic Commando was a Star Wars game originally made by LucasArts and released in 2005 for PC and Xbox. Set during the Clone Wars, the game lets users play as an elite clone trooper in command of a squad of fellow clone troopers who fight alongside you.

Switch eShop dataminer NWPlayer123 had discovered data of the title being uploaded to Nintendo’s store server last night (February 10). The leak was shared on Twitter, where a screenshot mentions Aspyr.

Star Wars: Republic Commando for Nintendo Switch has been leaked, just got an update

Aspyr have previously re-released a number of old Star Wars games on the Switch, including Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Episode I Racer.

Although the developer is best known for porting old games, there is also speculation that Aspyr could be remaking Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic according to WCCF Tech, a game the company has previously ported to other platforms.

This partly comes from news that former members of original developer BioWare have also recently joined Aspyr.

Aspyr was also recently acquired by Embracer Group (formerly THQ Nordic), where at the same time it was confirmed that the developer was working on several projects, including a major game project with a $70 million budget, “that is expected to become important for the entire group”.

In related news, EA plans to keep making Star Wars games despite losing exclusive rights to the franchise.

This follows LucasFilm and Disney’s announcement that current and future Star Wars games are to be branded under the LucasFilm Games brand. That includes new partnerships, such as Ubisoft’s open world Star Wars project and Bethesda’s untitled Indiana Jones game.