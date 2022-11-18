Star Wars Squadrons is due to be released for free next week courtesy of Epic Games.

The Epic Games Store library is set to allow all users to grab the 2020 game for free for seven days, starting next Thursday (November 24) as part of its weekly freebies.

Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity are available to play for free until Squadrons takes over.

The game is set during the final days of the Galactic Empire after the events of Return Of The Jedi, and allows players to engage in their own deep space dogfights. Squadrons allows for multiplayer mode as well as solo campaign and also offers VR support.

The Star Wars game was originally released in 2020, and NME gave it four stars in our review.

“It’s pure Star Wars fantasy, and it’s honestly bliss,” our review wrote, adding elsewhere: “Exhilarating would be an understatement. Curving the torso of an A-Wing through the carcass of a desolate cruiser to lock and tap a TIE Fighter with a salvo of cluster missiles is easily some of the most fun I’ve had playing video games in 2020.”

“Even though the story isn’t worth your time, the multiplayer demands to be played,” continued the review, which also claimed that Squadrons lets players “get as close as you can to the childhood fantasy fo Star Wars space combat.”

Squadrons was available to download for free last month for Prime Gaming subscribers via Amazon.

The Star Wars game was up for grabs alongside Alien Isolation and Ghostrunner, as well as Song of Horror Complete Edition – Fear the Presence, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape, and Secret Files 3.