Star Wars Squadrons is coming to EA Play next month

The games heading to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate next month have been revealed, and among them is EA Motive‘s Star Wars Squadrons.

READ MORE: Tetsuya Nomura no longer directing Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2

Star Wars Squadrons launched in October last year for PC, Xbox One, and PS4, later releasing on next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

In a four-star review of the game NME wrote: “Star Wars Squadrons is well worth the money for the gameplay alone, especially if you want to get as close as you can to the childhood fantasy of Star Wars space combat.”

Advertisement

Also featured in next month’s bundle include Madden NFL 21, as well as NHL 21 which will be dropping sometime in April. Both Squadrons and Madden NFL 21 will be available on March 2.

EA Play currently sits at $4.99 a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $14.99 a month.

EA Play was added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate last year, allowing Ultimate members access to EA Play’s service with no extra charge, so Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber’s will be able to get their hands on those games as well.

As of last month, Star Wars games will now be branded under the Lucasfilm Games banner, which includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Squadrons.