‘Star Wars’ VR game ‘Vader Immortal’ will be released on PlayStation VR this summer

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is coming to PlayStation VR this summer, and will be available as a complete series, according to an announcement made via the official PlayStation blog.

Per the announcement, all three episodes and lightsaber dojos in the game will be packaged as a single purchase for PSVR. A confirmed released date has not been announced yet. The game was previously an Oculus exclusive.

Vader Immortal’s narrative follows a Force-sensitive smuggler who is unwillingly recruited into Darth Vader’s service in a bid to resurrect his dead wife, Padmé. The game lets players battle with a lightsaber or use the Force to throw enemies and objects around, and pits them face to face against Vader himself.

The award-winning game’s creative director Mark Miller spoke about its conception: “Back in 2016, when ILMxLAB first started talking about creating a canonical VR series that focused on Darth Vader, our goal was to tell a new and unique story about one of the most infamous villains in the galaxy. We wanted to bring you into the world of Star Wars in a way that could only be done through immersive storytelling in VR.”

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series was first released in May 2019, with its second and third episodes being released periodically until November 2019.

