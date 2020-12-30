‘Stardew Valley’ 1.5 update could be coming to consoles in January

The recently released update for Stardew Valley on PC could be making its way to consoles early 2021.

Last week (December 22) saw a substantial new update arriving to Stardew Valley on PC. Known as version 1.5, it was the largest content drop to date, adding new locations, co-operative play options, and advanced settings.

Console owners who have been eagerly awaiting Stardew Valley’s latest update may not have to wait much longer, as the game’s creator has spoken out saying it could be arriving as early as January, 2021.

In a tweet, the game’s developer, ConcernedApe, said “it’s possible” that the update could be ready by the end of January, but that he “can’t guarantee that yet”. Unfortunately, the same timeframe may not apply to mobile users of the game, as the update has no estimated release date yet.

See the full tweet below:

The 1.5 update will be coming to consoles early next year. It's possible it could be ready by the end of January but I can't guarantee that yet. Mobile has no release estimate yet. — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 27, 2020

1.5 adds a new Beach Farm starting type for long-time players to try out, as well as an array of advance options. In the patch notes, the extensive list of new inclusions to Stardew Valley were outlined, including new quests, home renovations, and items to obtain.

The game originally released in 2016 and has been a massive hit over the years, spawning numerous console ports. At the beginning of the year, it was reported that the game had reached ten million lifetime sales, per PC Gamer.

Rune Factory 5, a series which Stardew Valley is often cited as being based on, also finally received a 2021 release window during a Nintendo Direct back in September.