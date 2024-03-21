‘Stardew Valley’ update adds secret ‘Terraria’ sword you can unlock

Stardew Valley‘s 1.6 update launched on Tuesday, March 19, and while many of the additions were well documented, one was kept secret.

Players have already found a secret Terraria sword added in the 1.6 update, and it takes a few odd steps to acquire. Shared on Reddit, the first step needs you to throw an Ancient Doll into the lava pool on floor 100 in the mines, so get digging.

Doing that will grant you the Far Away Stone, which you now need to place in the new pylon in the wizard’s basement. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be the owner of a Meowmere sword, a Terraria Easter egg.

The Meowmere sword does 20-30 damage, adds four speed, two weight, and sells for 200 gold. According to one commenter, you can also “transmog meowmere onto the infinity blade”.

One Redditor replied, “makes sense since Terraria got a blue chicken”. Another explained that the elaborate way you retrieve the sword mirrors how the Wall Of Flesh boss fight is summoned in Terraria. Apparently, this also works on top of the volcano, rather than on floor 100 of the mines – but maybe save before you potentially waste an Ancient Doll, though.

While this is a fun Stardew Valley secret, the biggest addition to the 1.6 update is the inclusion of a new farm type, the Meadowlands farm. This farm saves lots of time and thousands of gold, as it starts players off with a coop and two chickens. This could completely change how speedrunners go through Stardew Valley, too.

You can also drink mayonnaise now, a gathering speed bug has been fixed, and lots of mods are supported.

