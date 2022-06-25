‘Stardew Valley’ creator confirms patch 1.6 is on the way

In a brief exchange on Twitter, Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone confirmed that a new patch for the game was on the way.

Barone is currently working on his next project, Haunted Chocolatier. While he has said the game is changing organically and he doesn’t know exactly where it will end up, the base loop of the game appears to be a kind of fantastical chocolate shop management simulator. However, he isn’t finished updating his mega-popular farming simulator Stardew Valley just yet.

In response to a player question on whether Stardew Valley would be receiving 1.6 or 1.7 updates, Barone replied with: “1.6, yes. But it’s mostly a modding-focused update (makes modders lives easier). There will be some new content but it won’t be huge. 1.7? Who knows.”

2) Yes, but I haven't decided how deep the connection will be exactly. I want Haunted Chocolatier to have its own identity

So, it won’t quite be as exciting as the massive 1.5 update which was released back in December 2020. However, players can look forward to a small amount of new content and the modding community may be excited to hear that quality of life changes are coming their way soon. Barone also left the door open to potential new updates in the future by neither confirming nor denying a 1.7 patch.

The release date of the upcoming 1.6 patch isn’t yet known, only that it’s on the way.

The release date of ConcernedApe’s upcoming Haunting Chocolatier is also unknown, but he has assured fans he is “working on it as much as I can”. Barone also previously confirmed there would be some links between Stardew Valley and Haunting Chocolatier, though the extent of the connection is unknown.

