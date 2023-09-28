‘Stardew Valley’ creator shares “sneak peek” of a major update

Eric ‘ConcernedApe‘ Barone showed off a sneak peek of what is on its way to Stardew Valley in its update 1.6, including new festivals, recipes, winter outfits and a new farm type.

Though there is no release date for these new free features at the moment, Barone was willing to shed a little light on what he has been working on lately in a post to X.

1.6 content sneak peek. no release date yet pic.twitter.com/vyhbFRkZ00 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 27, 2023

Update 1.6 will contain one major festival and two mini festivals as well as new items, crafting recipes, secrets and a roster of “many small additions and adjustments”.

Fans are especially excited about the promises of a new farm type and new winter outfits for the villagers of Stardew Valley. The update also adds more than 100 lines of dialogue, presumably pertaining to these outfits and the festivals.

Barone will implement new late-game content focusing on each of the skill areas – Combat, Farming, Fishing, Foraging and Mining – as part of update 1.6.

Additionally, there will be Joja alternatives to a selection of end-game quests and a new type of reward for billboard quests, but there were no hints as to what that would be.

Last but by no means least based on the response from players, Stardew Valley will soon be able to support eight player on PC. Presently, a maximum of four players are able to play cooperatively through online or local modes on either the PC or console version of the game, with the host acting as the leader and the other players acting as farmhands.

Previously, Barone shared that he had shifted off of development on Haunted Chocolatier to focus on this update for Stardew Valley.

Announced in 2021, Haunted Chocolatier is very what you see is what you get – the player takes over a chocolate shop and lives in a haunted castle, encouraging a “positive, uplifting and life-affirming” experience in its social simulation.

In other gaming news, Sega cancelled the upcoming sci-fi extraction shooter Hyenas “in response to the lower profitability of the European region“.