‘Stardew Valley’ creator takes over as the game’s sole publisher

Eric ‘ConcernedApe‘ Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley, has shared that he is taking over from Chucklefish to become the farming game’s sole publisher for all digital platforms.

Last night (March 17), Barone shared that “I’m now self-publishing Stardew Valley on Android. With this change, I’m now self publishing the game on all digital platforms.”

I'm now self-publishing Stardew Valley on Android. With this change, I'm now self publishing the game on all digital platforms. Also, feel free to ask me any questions (about anything ) and I will answer as best I can — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 17, 2022

Similarly, Donna Orlowski – chief operating officer at Chucklefish, Stardew Valley‘s former publisher – shared a letter titled “A thank you to Stardew Valley“, which reflected on the company’s eight-year relationship with Barone.

“We originally entered into our agreement with Eric for a two-year term – with a plan of transitioning publishing duties and responsibilities after release,” shared Orlowski, who confirmed that “today we handed over responsibility for Stardew mobile, which was the final platform we were acting as publisher for – now ConcernedApe is set up to self-publish for all platforms!”

“I want to say thank you to Eric for working with us and trusting us to help build the Stardew Valley experience to what it is today! Eric built one of the best games in the last decade and we are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of its story,” added Orlowski.

Looking to the future of Stardew Valley, Barone celebrated the news by answering fans’ questions on Twitter. When asked if NPCs within the game would be expanded, Barone said he is “open to adding more story to NPC’s and even making some marriageable,” though added that “it’s more a question of…if I have the time, willpower, and ideas for how to expand them”.

Barone also shared why a mobile version of Stardew Valley has not yet launched. Though he says he can’t discuss much because of a “legal/business issue,” he touches on the fact that delays have been caused by “missed deadlines due to people being unfamiliar with the code of underestimating the difficulty”.

Though it launched in 2016, Stardew Valley remains hugely popular. Back in January, a Stardew Valley speedrunner raised just over £3000 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation by completing the game in just over 17 minutes.

In other news, Valve has reportedly halted Steam payments made to developers in Ukraine.