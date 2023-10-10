‘Stardew Valley’ is getting a live orchestra tour in 2024

‘Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons’ is a live orchestra concert tour of the game’s cherished soundtrack, which will premiere in the US in 2024.

With SOHO Live, the Tokyo-based live music company, the concerts will create a story through the game’s four seasons and “[transform] the sounds of the beloved game through a chamber orchestra”.

The game’s soundtrack combines country and orchestral instruments, as well as synth and digital influences to anchor it in the simulated world of the valley. Check out the announcement trailer below:

“Music is very important to me, so it’s been really wonderful to see Stardew Valley’s soundtrack resonate with so many people,” said Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConfusedApe” Barone. “I’m really looking forward to seeing it performed live in concert in the ‘Festival of Seasons’.”

Famously, Barone had not had any formal training before he worked on the soundtrack and relied on his “intuition” to compose the songs, ensuring there was a sense of “beauty” even in the colder seasons.

The tour will commence in Los Angeles on February 17, 2024. Tickets will be on sale through the Stardew Valley: Festival Seasons website on October 13 at 10.00am local time.

The Stardew Valley: Festival Seasons tour dates and locations are:

February 17th, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA

February 23rd, 2024 – Boston, MA

February 24th, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA

February 29th, 2024 – New York City, NY

March 2nd, 2024 – Seattle, WA

March 9th, 2024 – Chicago, IL

March 10th, 2024 – St. Louis, MO

March 15th, 2024 – Toronto, Canada

March 17th, 2024 – Montreal, Canada

April 5th, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia

April 20th, 2024 – Sydney, Australia

April 29th, 2024 – London, UK

TBD, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea

TBD, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand

There is also an official cookbook in the works, featuring real life recipes for fan-favourites like the Pink Cake and the Strange Bun. The book will include original illustrations too, making it a must-have for long-time fans.

