Here are the ‘Stardew Valley’ mods that won’t break in update 1.6

Stardew Valley players are eagerly awaiting the 1.6 update, due to launch later today, and creator ConcernedApe has revealed many mods should be compatible with the update immediately.

ConcernedApe, real name Eric Barone, tweeted last night, “A ton of mods are already updated for 1.6”. He recommends “trying out 1.6 without mods”, but also stated, “I’ve added a public steam branch that will let you stay on version 1.5.6 if you choose”. So, players have the option to update with mods, without mods, or remain on the game’s current version.

Barone also shared a link to a site that lists the compatibility of Stardew Valley mods with the latest version of the game. Some mods that no longer work include 24h Clock, 2Cute FarmCave, Adjustable Stamina Healing, Children Like Parents, Eat More, and More TV Channel.

Popular mods that are still functional include Content Patcher, NPC Map Locations, Farm Type Manager, Skull Cavern Elevator, Skip Fishing Minigame, and Visible Fish.

PSA for people who use mods: A ton of mods are already updated for 1.6 (check out https://t.co/RYjYIYjuk7). Also, I've added a public steam branch that will let you stay on version 1.5.6 if you choose. I recommend trying out 1.6 without mods, but it's up to you — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 18, 2024

Some of the mods in the list are no longer maintained by their original creators and have alternatives suggested. Some are simply dead, and some no longer work but could get updated if their creators so choose. Barone has released previous updates that added lots of mod support, so it should be no surprise that many mods still work just fine.

Perhaps the biggest addition coming to update 1.6 is a new farm type, the Meadowlands Farm. It boasts blue grass and will come with a coop and two chickens, a huge boost to what players typically start with. This could completely change the path speedrunners take when trying to complete the community centre as fast as possible.

Update 1.6 is coming to PC today. Console players will have to wait, unfortunately.