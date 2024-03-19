‘Stardew Valley’ is adding a game-changing new farm in update 1.6

Stardew Valley is getting its new 1.6 update sometime today, and the newest feature revealed is the biggest yet: a new farm type that starts players off with a coop and two chickens.

All week, developer ConcernedApe has been sharing daily details of the new features coming to the 1.6 update. This is the first major change to the game since 2020. We’ve had news of bug fixes and the ability to drink mayonnaise, but the biggest addition is a new farm type: the Meadowlands Farm. This comes with “chewy blue grass that animals love” as well as a coop and two chickens right from the start.

This is very handy for all players, as no farm type gives people such a clear bonus right at the beginning. Normally, to get a coop, players have to pay 4,000 gold, 300 wood, 100 stone, and wait three in-game days for it to be built.

This is huge news for speedrunners, as having free, instant access to what typically requires a lot of work to build could completely change the path speedrunners take. As it stands, some speedruns wait until Monday 15, Fall, to buy the coop, and then wait three mroe days for it to be finished. Starting with it would mean this step could be skipped entirely.

It is unclear how the blue, chewy grass will affect animals, if it even does at all. But, players have already begun to theorise what it could do, with one person on Twitter wondering if it helps to get higher quality animal produce.

PC players will be able to find out later today (March 19) when the 1.6 update goes live. Unfortunately, there is no set date for when this update will be coming to consoles, so everyone else will just have to wait patiently.