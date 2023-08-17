‘Stardew Valley’ official cookbook includes Pink Cake and Strange Buns

Stardew Valley fans will soon be able to cook their way through the seasons with the official cookbook from developer Eric ‘ConcernedApe‘ Barone and author Ryan Novak.

With over 50 recipes inspired by the game, like the famous Pink Cake that is the favourite of a few of the villagers, the cookbook focuses on seasonal ingredients to reflect Stardew Valley‘s sustainable principles (spotted by PC Gamer). While some of the dishes are self-explanatory like the Farmer’s Lunch or the Crab Cakes, there are surprises in store.

The Strange Bun is featured, and seeing that this requires wheat flour, periwinkle and void mayonnaise to bake it in Stardew Valley, it’s a mystery what Barone and Novak will choose for its real world version.

Advertisement

Long-time fans of the farming simulation game will also be thrilled to find out that the cookbook contains original illustrations as well as the photographs of all the nibbles and desserts. It’s available to pre-order through Amazon ahead of its release on April 16, 2024.

Stardew Valley is not the only game to get its own dedicated cookbook for replicating the meals made in the virtual world. Chelsea Monroe-Cassel has written three cookbooks based on World Of Warcraft, offering players the opportunity to cook Azerothian themed cuisine.

Thibaud Villanova, the YouTuber also known as Gastronogeek, was the mind behind Assassin’s Creed: The Culinary Codex. This one featured “ten full menus” for dishes like “Masyaf Moutabel, Davenport Homestead Soup, Boston Apple Pie, Colonial Coleslaw, Meringues Mirabeau, Rooks’ Bread Pudding” and more.

However, the fact that Barone has been involved in the official Stardew Valley cookbook is interesting. The degree of his involvement is not known, but the creator is balancing the support of Stardew Valley with the development of Haunted Chocolatier.

In other gaming news, the massively multiplayer online game Palia is offering a much more relaxed experience in its adventurous world – one where you’re “more likely to burn your thumb in the kitchen than meet a grisly end”.