‘Stardew Valley’ player finds a slimy way to strike back at Jojamart

An inquisitive Stardew Valley player has discovered that there’s no limit to the amount of hostile slime mobs that can be spawned in the evil Jojamart, as they document over-running the store with an army of slime.

The Stardew Valley screenshot was posted yesterday (November 4) by Reddit user Iscariots, and details a Jojamart overwhelmed by angry slimes.

While in most Stardew Valley sessions the Jojamart is defeated by restoring the dilapidated community centre, Iscariots decided to opt for a far-less wholesome route. Instead, Iscariots discovered that there’s no limit to the amount of slimes you can spawn with slime eggs, leading to the supermarket being overwhelmed by “200 slimes loose in Joja”.

Iscariots added that they are “hatching about 100 slimes at any given time” and the mobs breed like “tiny slime rabbits”, suggesting that the situation may have gotten a little out of hand. Even more ominously, the user’s latest post suggests that he may have had to cull the slimes after they spilled out of the store and into the square.

Impressively, the slime apocalypse seemed to have little impact on Stardew Valley‘s performance – while it seems to take “a little while longer to load a save”, there’s otherwise no issues with lag.

Iscariots has used the Slime Charmer ring to remain safe during the spawning, which prevents taking damage from slimes. They add that it doesn’t prevent the slimes from “launching themselves at me”, but likes to think they’re just happy to see their creator.

While the fall of Jojamart is something to be celebrated, one of Iscariots’ latest comments suggests the wider Pelican Town community may have something to fear:

“Imagine Joja being abandoned and the slimes just pouring out into the streets. Paradise.”

