Here’s everything confirmed for ‘Stardew Valley’ update 1.6 so far

Stardew Valley is due to get its 1.6 update tomorrow (March 19), and players’ prayers have been answered: mayonnaise is now a drinkable item in the cosy farming simulator.

Ahead of the update, solo developer ConcernedApe has been sharing parts of the patch notes on his Twitter account to tease fans. Here’s everything he has revealed so far.

Cutting down a fruit tree will now produce a sapling for that tree. The higher the quality of tree, the higher the quality of the sapling dropped. A bug has been fixed that caused harvesting left-to-right to be faster than harvesting right-to-left. They are now both the same speed as the faster left-to-right.

Previously, swinging a sword straight down in Stardew Valley put players at a disadvantage because the developer wanted the area of the attack to match the animation. With the player’s legs in the way, this meant the attack couldn’t reach as far beyond the player as other attacks. The area of effect has now been increased to improve “game feel”.

Players will now be able to walk through pets blocking their path twice as fast as before, and spouses will now have a seven day honeymoon period that will prevent them from laying in bed all day due to sadness. Also, jelly, pickles, wines, and juices will now match the colour of their ingredients, a nice immersive feature.

The final bit of information given to fans by ConcernedApe is “you can now drink mayonnaise.” No other context has been provided.

The upcoming 1.6 update is the first substantial addition to Stardew Valley since 2020. This update was originally just supposed to add some mod support, but that was announced back in 2022, and it’s clear the scope of the update has increased drastically since then. The 1.6 update will be available for PC players tomorrow, March 19, with mobile and console players getting it sometime in the future.