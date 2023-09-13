‘Starfield’ bug gives players unlimited money by looting a puddle

A puddle in Starfield has become something of a golden goose for players by letting them loot the entire contents of a store without incurring a bounty.

Jamie Moran took to X to post what they had stumbled upon on the planet of Akila. If the player walks over to the Shepherd’s store, located in Akila City, there are a number of muddy puddles on the path outside. Check it out below:

WOW If you go to Akila City, look in a puddle in front of the store, Shepherds. You can get all the store’s inventory for FREE. Make bank, wait 24 hours and do it all over again#Starfield From XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/ApV6CqWFYq — Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) September 13, 2023

Approaching the middle puddle while crouching and using the third-person perspective will throw up the inventory for the Shepherd’s store.

Taking everything from the store does not trigger criminal status to be attached to the player and the owner of Shepherd’s does not notice if all of their stock is resold to them at a profit. The inventory resets every day so the player is able to return, loot the store through the puddle and sell the ill-gotten gains on a 24 hour loop.

PC Gamer did an investigation into how the puddle is a conduit for the Shepherd’s store stock and found that there is a storage container with all of these items inside it under Akila City’s road.

It was a safe space for the developer to place the items in the level without shattering immersion in the sci-fi city, because Starfield players are never meant to clip through the limit of the road.

However, this bug did slip through Bethesda’s net, and it is likely that it will be on the Starfield team’s radar for a forthcoming patch. It goes without saying then that players should make the most of this lucrative mistake while it’s still in the game.

