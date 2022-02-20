‘Starfield’ developers share details on the game’s “NASA-Punk” style

Bethesda Softworks has shared details on its upcoming sci-fi game Starfield‘s design choices and art direction.

Some of the artists working on Starfield recently spoke to Xbox Wire (via VGC) as part of an art giveaway, and provided more details on the game’s visual design.

“Early on in this project when we were trying to establish the overall aesthetic of this game, we sort of coined the term ‘NASA-Punk’ to describe a sci-fi universe that’s a little more grounded and relatable,” says Starfield’s lead artist Istvan Pely.

“We wanted a very realistic take. You can draw a line from current-day space technology and extrapolate from there into the future so it’s believable and relatable.”

“What’s really interesting is how much we all latched onto that concept,” added lead animator Rick Vicens. “When you said NASA-Punk, the art team could instantly take those two words and make them work. It was just the perfect term for our art direction and keeping everyone in [the] same flow and working with a consistent style. For me, it just clicked. At the start of the project, I think that term was critical for us.”

Xbox head Phil Spencer recently said that he wants Starfield to be Bethesda’s most played game. Earlier this month he said: “Quality of the title is number one, no doubt about that… but that will be a success for the individual games.

“Can we really make these games – can we allow them to reach more players than they’ve ever seen before? And I say that because I believe in the social impact of interactive entertainment,” said Spencer.

