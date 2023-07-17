‘Starfield’ developers won’t talk to fans about the game because they “don’t want to get fired”

With less than two months til launch, Starfield‘s team is fending off fans’ questions about the upcoming sci-fi game. However, it’s only Todd Howard that is allowed to lift the lid on “unreleased game information.”

Bethesda studio design director Emil Pagliarulo laid out the situation that the Starfield developers are having to handle in a tweet thread. “You have tons of questions. I get it. And my vague posting about the game doesn’t help. I am SO humbled by your anticipation of Starfield. Seriously. It’s mind boggling to me. So it really does pain me to say that I simply CAN’T answer 99% of your questions,” he said.

🧵(1/2) I know this isn't what any @StarfieldGame fan wants to hear from me, but I feel like I need to make this clear: no one other than Todd Howard himself is authorized to talk publicly about unreleased game info. That's the job of of our PR/marketing/community folks. — Emil Pagliarulo (@Dezinuh) July 13, 2023

To that end, Bethesda’s director and executive producer Todd Howard is the one who is able to share some things ahead of the game’s release in September for Xbox Series consoles and PC. “No one other than Todd Howard himself is authorized to talk publicly about unreleased game information,” said Pagliarulo. “That’s the job of of our PR/marketing/community folks.”

Pagliarulo expressed his gratitude for the sheer excitement that Starfield is stirring in the community but reiterated that he isn’t revealing anything about the content that the team have been working on for the past seven years. “I can’t discuss… well, most things. I signed an NDA. I’m a professional. I don’t want to get fired,” he justified, with a winking face emoji.

There is still a lot for fans to sink their teeth into, even though the game isn’t in their hands yet. One person has composed a 1000 page document on the game’s history, including announcements, interviews, trailers, artwork and more as a living record of Starfield‘s progress.

In other gaming news, Phil Spencer and Pete Hines were spotted diving into Starfield ahead of fans, though it is assumed that the present build of the game still has some bugs to squash.