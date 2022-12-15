‘Starfield’ faction quests will work similarly to the guilds in ‘Skyrim’

It seems that Bethesda’s upcoming RPG Starfield is taking a leaf from Skyrim’s book in regard to its faction quests.

That’s according to the latest Constellation Questions video, in which the game’s lead quest designer Will Shen revealed that players will be able to experience each of Starfield’s factions in a single playthrough, with their questlines existing independently of each other.

That means Starfield’s factions will work more like the guilds in Skyrim than the factions from Fallout 4, which locked players out of other factions after joining another.

Advertisement

“One of the early things we decided on was making sure that the main quest actually kind of gives you a little bit of a tour of the settled systems and all of the major players there so that we can give you a taste of what they’re going to be up to,” said Shen.

“We really want to make sure that you can play through all the faction lines independently of each other… We really want the stories to be a little more personal, right? You’re influencing the direction of where this faction is going to go.”

We’ve already had some information about the game’s differing factions, such as the United Colonies, Ryujin Industries, the Freestar Collective, House Va’Ruun and the Crimson Fleet. Despite the fact that each faction has wildly opposing politics, Shen has assured players that they’ll be able to join as many of them as they wish.

One distinction from Skyrim, however, is that Starfield players may not end up leading each faction at the end of the questline. While Elder Scrolls titles usually let the player become the leader of a guild after its final quest, players in Starfield won’t “necessarily end up as the head of every single faction of the game.”

Their choices will make an impact however, with Shen adding that “every faction questline will be reflecting on your choices,” which will have “far-reaching consequences.”

Advertisement

Starfield is scheduled to release sometime in 2023, though a more specific release date is currently unavailable.

In other gaming news, a Steam page has hinted at a free re-release of Unreal Tournament 3.