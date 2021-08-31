‘Starfield’ is definitely not coming to PlayStation consoles

Microsoft Studios’ General Manager Aaron Greenberg has said on Twitter that Starfield exclusivity is not timed or limited in any way.

Despite Bethesda’s Pete Hines saying that he did not know how exclusive their games would be, Aaron Greenberg has said on Twitter that PlayStation fans shouldn’t hold out hope for a port any time soon.

Greenberg said, “Starfield will be launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. Game Pass members can play it day one as well on Xbox & PC. I know we have said this all before and none of that has or will change.”

Advertisement

He also said in a follow-up tweet, “We have tried to be as clear as possible, not a timed exclusive, this is simply where the game is being made.”

Starfield will be an launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. Game Pass members can play it day one as well on Xbox & PC. I know we have said this all before and none of that has or will change. pic.twitter.com/CcNBcOKBeg — Aaron “Day One On Game Pass” Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) August 30, 2021

Some PlayStation players had been holding out hope that Starfield would come to their systems in some form at a later date, as most Bethesda titles have. However, after Microsoft’s recent acquisition, it seems unclear if any of Bethesda’s upcoming games will still be allowed onto the system.

Starfield’s devs recently released three short videos detailing three of the cities players can expect to explore. The first of which is the city of New Atlantis, the capital city of the united colonies. This is the most powerful military and political faction in the game.

The second is the city of Akila, the capital of the Freestar collective. A loose confederation of three distinct star systems, this city has tall walls to protect its citizen from alien predators described as a cross between a wolf and a velociraptor.

The third is the pleasure city of Neon, which is built upon a vast aquatic world where a psychotropic fish was discovered. This fish then became a drug that attracts visitors from all of the galaxy.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Monster Hunter Stores 2 has received its third free update, which adds three new Monsties.