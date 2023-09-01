‘Starfield’ memorialises terminally ill fan in an in-game message

Alex Hay, a fan of Bethesda who died of cancer in March, has been memorialised in a note found in Starfield.

Located on the Eye, a star station in orbit of the planet Jemison, the note appears to have been penned by the fan himself. “To all my friends and fellow explorers,” it read. “I’m always with you, out there in the starfield. Love always, Alex Hay.”

The response to the tribute has been of both compassion and sadness for Hay and his family and friends who had to say farewell to him too soon. Hay was a prolific iOS developer who improved accessibility in apps through his own invention, Toolbox Pro.

“Alex’s talent was building apps that let users tap into their own creativity to make what they wanted for themselves with Shortcuts,” MacStories managing editor John Vorhees said.

Hay hoped that the Starfield community would “enjoy [the game] on [his] behalf” because he was aware that it was unlikely that he’d see it launch. However, this note means that the Hay is now an irrevocable part of its world and will “meet” many fellow fans on their journey through space.

One player pointed out that Bethesda had memorialised Erik West in The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim in a similar way. West, who was known as “Immok the Slayer” on the Internet, was an enormous fan of Oblivion and impressed the team with the scope of his knowledge of the game.

An NPC named Erik the Slayer residing in Rorikstead is a tribute to West, who passed away six months before the release of the role-playing game.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Imagine Dragons and Inon Zur revealed ‘Children Of The Sky‘, an anthem composed for the release of Starfield.

“I hope that the group’s fans as well as gamers from all over the world will find it as exhilarating and magnificent as we all feel,” Zur said of the collaboration.