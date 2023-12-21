‘Starfield’ plans for 2024 include story expansions, new ways to travel and mod support

Bethesda Softworks has shared a list of new and improved features set to come to Starfield throughout 2024.

In an expansive End Of Year Update shared on their website, Bethesda said that Starfield would receive new updates “roughly every six weeks” starting in February 2024.

“These updates will include everything from quality-of-life improvements to content and feature updates,” said developers, with players encouraged to join the “Steam Beta branch to be the first to try these updates as they begin rolling out”.

Advertisement

According to the post, Starfield players can expect new ways to travel within the game, as well as city maps, new gameplay options “that will expand beyond our normal ‘Difficulty’ setting and new ways for players to customise their ships”.

So… how many hours have YOU spent building ships? See more stats here: https://t.co/y5WlAIyqEQ (Note: all numbers are in Earth time 🪐) pic.twitter.com/5zPFBsytai — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) December 20, 2023

Official mod support for Starfield will also be introduced via the launch of Creations. “Modding has always been an enormous part of our games, with incredible community-made content constantly bringing fresh new experiences. With the scale and systems in Starfield, we can’t wait to see what you come up with,” the devs wrote.

Bethesda also confirmed the first major story expansion will be released, with Shattered Space introducing new story content, new locations, new gear, and much more though further details are being kept under wraps for now.

The End Of Year update also revealed that 13million people have played Starfield since it was launched in September, racking up over 22million days worth of playtime between them. 26million of those hours were spent building ships, with close to 2billion planets visited in that time.

Last month, Bethesda started replying to negative steam reviews of Starfield, defending the title from claims it was “boring”. Earlier this year, Bethesda confirmed that a sequel to Skyrim was in “active development” but thanks to the scope of Starfield, it won’t be the studio’s priority for a while.

Advertisement

In other news, a War Thunder user has been caught sharing sensitive military documents on the official forums once again.