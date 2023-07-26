‘Starfield’ shorts show off cities Neon, New Atlantis and Akila City

A new series of Starfield animated shorts have shown off the cities of Neon, New Atlantis and Akila City in the Settled Systems of the upcoming role-playing game.

The hedonistic tourist trap Neon is situated on Volii Alpha, New Atlantis is the capital city of the United Colonies on Jemison, and Akila City is home to the Freestar Collective faction on the planet of the same name.

“Follow a delivery pilot in New Atlantis seeking the exciting life of the elite; a stranded orphan looking for a way out of Akila City; and two street rats struggling to survive in the underbelly of Neon,” read the press release. Check the three shorts out below:

Last August, concept art for these three cities was released alongside some insight into what it will be like to explore these locales and their corresponding planets. Neon originated as an industrial fishing city for the Xenofish Corporation, however, the company discovered that one of the marine species induces psychotropic effects.

It’s also where the player will find the headquarters for Ryujin Industries, which appears in the shorts. The bustling New Atlantis, on the other hand, is “a true reflection of the future of our world,” according to design director Emil Pagliarolo.

Lastly, Akila City protects itself from outside influence and scary predators with towering walls. As the capital of the Freestar Collective, its residents hold the value of “sanctity of personal freedom and individuality” close to their hearts.

Starfield comes to PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on September 6. Those who splash out on the the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition gain five days of early access play as well as a scattering of digital and physical bonuses.

