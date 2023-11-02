‘Starfield’ to roll out a much-anticipated feature in Steam beta next week

Starfield will introduce Nvidia DLSS (deep learning super sampling) support in an undated update, as well as “other optimisations and improvements”.

AMD and Bethesda entered an agreement for the PC port of Starfield and as such, only AMD’s FSR 2 (FidelityFX Super Resolution) is supported in the game.

Due to the ubiquity of Nvidia video cards, this omission was irksome for PC players, and a number of mods that added Nvidia DLSS support popped up shortly following Starfield‘s launch.

We've been hard at work on @StarfieldGame updates and will be putting our next one into Steam Beta next week. This update will feature Nvidia DLSS support with frame generation, display and HDR controls for supported systems, and other optimizations and improvements. You'll be… — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) November 1, 2023

The forthcoming update, as announced on X, will officially integrate Nvidia DLSS support to Starfield with Bethesda stating that the feature will arrive in beta next week.

This will be available for PC players playing on Steam with the appropriate video card – this won’t work for those using an AMD card.

Furthermore, the Nvidia DLSS support will allow for “frame generation, display and HDR controls for supported systems, and other optimisations and improvements”.

Once the beta is over, the feature will roll out for PC and Xbox Series X|S more widely. Bethesda has not forgotten AMD, though, and added that AMD FSR 3 is on its way in another update.

This news is significant for the Starfield fanbase as September saw the arrival of a paid Nvidia DLSS 3 support mod which was then “cracked” to ensure its availability for players who didn’t want to pay.

Following that controversy, the Starfield community patch team was clear that their updates would never charge the player.

Starfield is one of the titles in the running for The Golden Joysticks Ultimate Game Of The Year award, alongside Alan Wake 2, Dead Space, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and more.

Cissy Jones, who played Andreja, was nominated for Best Supporting Performer. The awards will be held on November 10 and will be available to watch on the official Golden Joysticks Facebook, Twitch, Steam, YouTube and X accounts.

In other gaming news, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Mafia 2: Definitive Edition are being added to PlayStation Plus Essential this month.