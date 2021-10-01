‘Starfield’ will have almost three ‘Skyrim’s worth of dialogue

Starfield director Todd Howard announced at Tokyo Games Show 2021 that Bethesda‘s sci-fi RPG will feature “over 300 actors and over 150,000 lines of dialogue”, more than double the amount in Skyrim.

This is certainly in line with the “large scale goals and storytelling” Howard promised for the game back in June. For context, Skyrim had around 70 voice actors and 60,000 lines of dialogue, and Oblivion had 14 voice actors — one of them being British actor Sir Patrick Stewart, famous for playing Professor Xavier in X-Men and captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek.

Starfield is Bethesda’s first new IP in 25 years — the developer has focused on sequels to existing properties in the meantime. It will be coming exclusively to Xbox consoles and PC in 2022, but definitely not PlayStation.

Bethesda was bought by Microsoft last year, with the acquisition being finalised last March. The deal was reportedly about “delivering great exclusive games” to Xbox Game Pass, so it is unlikely that future Bethesda titles will be available on Sony‘s systems.

Bethesda executives have said they are sorry, but there isn’t anything they can do about Starfield‘s exclusivity. Howard has also said that creating the game for fewer consoles will lead to a higher quality product as the developers are more able to focus.

We know that while Starfield will run on the new Creation Engine 2, a “significant overhaul” of Betheda’s existing engine. It will also be available on Game Pass on launch, and feature psychotropic fish, wolf-velociraptor hybrids, and a pleasure city called Neon, constructed on a vast aquatic world.

If you’re excited for Starfield then you can check out everything we know about the game so far — release date, trailers, and gameplay footage.