‘Starfield’ will take up 139GB on PC

Now that Starfield is available to pre-load, it’s been found that the game weighs in at 139GB on PC.

On the other hand, Starfield is 100GB for the Standard Edition or 117GB for the Premium Edition on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Those who bought the sci-fi odyssey on the Microsoft Store are able to pre-load on PC now, however, purchases through Steam won’t unlock until August 30.

Especially fervent fans should consider opting for pre-ordering the Premium Edition which allows them to start their journey on September 1 rather than September 6.

Advertisement

As well as early access, this version of Starfield offers the Old Mars Skin Pack for the Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet and Deep Mining Pack, the Constellation Skin Pack for the Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack, the digital artbook and original soundtrack and the Shattered Space expansion.

The Constellation Edition is the priciest of the three versions at £249.99 ($299.89). It includes all of the aforementioned and a steelbook display case, a Constellation patch, a Chronomark watch and case and a credit stick with a laser-etched Starfield code.

Though Bethesda has been rather reticent about what Starfield specifically has in store, a recent question and answer session with two of the developers shed some light on features.

For example, the player can purchase a residence in every major city in Starfield. “There’s at least one that you get specifically for completing… something,” said design director Emil Pagliarulo and added a blushing emoji to his reply.

Additionally, there are over 20 companion characters who can join the player’s crew. Four of them hail from the Constellation faction, the first faction that the central character encounters, and these received the most focus from the narrative team.

Advertisement

“We looked back at our previous games, and realised how popular and effective the companions were. So they were a big priority for us, and we really wanted to tie them directly to the main quest,” continued Pagliarulo.

In other Starfield news, Bethesda provided an entire 300-year timeline of the events in the Milky Way before the beginning of the game.