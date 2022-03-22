‘Starship Troopers – Terran Command’ delayed just ten days before launch

Starship Troopers – Terran Command has been delayed, with a new release date planned for June 2022.

Though Starship Troopers – Terran Command was scheduled to launch on March 31, a press release from developer The Aristocrats has revealed that it will now be released on June 16, 2022.

On the delay, the studio shared that “we intend to deliver a finished and polished game,” and added that “it is very important for us that you are able to fully enjoy the game from day one, without any issues spoiling your fun or without having to wait for future patches or hotfixes.”

The Aristocrats confirmed that “the game is now content complete and all remaining development time will be entirely focused on refining what already exists,” and although it can’t reveal much more at the minute, it plans to show “a lot more in the months leading up to the launch in June”.

Announced in 2019, Starship Troopers – Terran Command was originally meant to launch in 2020, but has been pushed back several times since then. Once released, the game will include a single-player campaign inspired by the original film, and will involve capturing control points across maps while defending certain locations from waves of aliens.

Though fans will have longer to wait for the finished game, some players have already had a chance to get their hands on the game. Back in September 2021, Starship Troopers – Terran Command was available to play as part of Steam Next Fest.

