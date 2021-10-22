State of Play game presentation from PlayStation will air next week

Sony has announced that a new State of Play game presentation will be streaming next week on Wednesday, October 27.

It starts at 10pm BST/ 2pm PT/ 5pm ET and will be broadcast on the official PlayStation channels on both Twitch and Youtube. The showcase is going to focus on third-party releases coming to both PS4 and PS5 in future.

The presentation is clocking in on the shorter side, around 20 minutes, and “will share new looks at previously announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world” according to a PlayStation Blog post.

This means expectations need to be tempered for the State of Play, as it’s unlikely to show anything from recently announced games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or God of War: Ragnarok. The recently delayed Solar Ash is coming to PS4, PS5, and PC on December 2, so there may be some details surrounding the Heart Machine title.

In related news, a newly discovered Sony patent suggests the idea that players can vote to remove or ‘bench’ other players in an online game, with an option even available to have them people pay for it. The patent also suggests that the players own skill level could influence how much sway the actual votes have against them.

This patent isn’t confirmed to be coming to any PlayStation titles in the future, this just means that Sony wanted to claim ownership of the idea itself as of right now.

In other news, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is releasing on all platforms digitally on November 11, with physical editions following on December 7. Two of the games from the trilogy will also be making their way to Game Pass and PlayStation Now separately as well.